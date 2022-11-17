S&P 500 futures are now down 7 points, or 0.2%, with 10-year Treasury yields being up 3.6 bps to 3.730% now. That is a bit of a contrast to earlier in the session where the former was up by around 0.5% and the latter down 1 bps to 3.684%. The switch over in the mood is now seeing the dollar hold slightly higher against the major currencies bloc.

EUR/USD is down 0.3% to 1.0360 levels while USD/JPY has turned a drop to 138.90 to rise up to 139.65 at the moment. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is down 0.2% to 1.1880 but the biggest loser is AUD/USD, which is down 0.7% to 0.6690 - contesting its 100-day moving average at 0.6695 currently. I pointed out some of the technical considerations earlier in the day here: