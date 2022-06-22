We are still very much easing into the new week but after a bit of a breather for risk trades to start things off, we're now swinging back the other way on the day.

S&P 500 futures are down nearly 1% as equities sentiment goes back on the retreat while Treasury yields are keeping lower today with 10-year yields down 4 bps to 3.265% currently.

This is putting a bit of a bid in the dollar and yen across the board, with the greenback recouping losses from yesterday. As much as there were some light moves to start the week, they aren't really pushing any key technical levels in the dollar.

The only real standout was the breakout in USD/JPY to above 136.00, its highest levels since 1998. Even with the pair being down 0.3% on the day, it is still holding at 136.25 at the moment.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is down slightly to 1.0510 after daily resistance from the 50.0 Fib retracement level at 1.0566 held while GBP/USD is down 0.3% to 1.2240 with buyers not even finding much appetite to push towards key resistance at 1.2400.

Elsewhere, USD/CAD is up 0.3% to 1.2960 as oil prices are keeping a drag on the loonie to start the day. WTI crude is down 3.7% to $105.40, its lowest level in a month.

AUD/USD is down 0.6% to 0.6930 as the recent bounce fails to even test 0.7000 while NZD/USD is down 0.9% to 0.6270 and looks poised for another test of support near 0.6200.