The changes are mostly minor to start the day with EUR/USD up 0.2% to 1.0870 and GBP/USD also up 0.2% to 1.2480 at the moment. Both pairs saw a notable drop towards the end of last week, as the dollar regained some momentum and may perhaps even look to push higher in the bigger picture.

So far today, the antipodeans are the lead performers as they are also helped out by a more positive risk mood in markets. Equities are holding higher to start the session and that is seeing AUD/USD be up 0.6% to near 0.6690 and NZD/USD up 0.5% to 0.6220 levels at the moment.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is still very much caught in an area where sellers are keeping in control, after having been rejected by its 100-day moving average (red line) again last week and falling below its 200-day moving average (blue line).

The confluence of the 100 and 200-hour moving averages is at 0.6722-25 currently, so sellers are also keeping in near-term control. That comes despite the jump today now more than halving the Friday drop. But the level noted above as well as the 200-day moving average at 0.6720 are key resistance points for sellers to keep any upside momentum in check for now.