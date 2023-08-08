There was some pushing and pulling yesterday but overall, the dollar is keeping steadier so far in the new week. Looking at the events so far today, we saw a stronger Chinese yuan fix by the PBOC but that has been well offset by a rather poor trade balance report here. The yuan currency is once again weaker and that is weighing slightly on the antipodeans as well.

As for the dollar, it is looking in a decent spot with gains across the board. USD/JPY in particular is up 0.6% to 143.35 at the highs for the day:

USD/JPY daily chart

The pair will be looking to contest the highs from last week next, with the high point being at 143.88, before looking towards 145.00 again.

The yen itself is not able to take in too much comfort from a rebound in bond yields yesterday, also not helped by the fact that the BOJ looks to be drawing a line in 10-year JGB yields at around 0.65% from last week.

Besides that, EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0980 while AUD/USD is down 0.5% to 0.6540 with the latter still looking poised for a test of 0.6500 next in all likelihood.