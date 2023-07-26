Most dollar pairs are seeing light changes so far today and the greenback itself is seeing some mixed tones, as markets are keeping rather tentative awaiting the FOMC meeting decision. USD/JPY did move slightly lower from its highs in Asia, down from around 141.00 to 140.72 currently but is now just down around 0.13%.

The aussie remains the only decent mover, having fallen to a low of 0.6729 against the dollar earlier before keeping around 0.6760 levels at the moment. This comes after the softer CPI report here.

The technical picture though continues to indicate that the 200-day moving average is providing key support for AUD/USD at 0.6724 with the 200-hour moving average at 0.6790 helping to limit any major upside momentum. This range should continue to hold price action in place, as highlighted here, before we get to the Fed later.