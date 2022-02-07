Major currencies are mostly little changed with commodity currencies holding a marginal advance while others are not really doing much. The euro though is a touch weaker despite regional yields climbing. Earlier today, ECB policymakers Kazaks and Knot said that a rate hike by the middle of the year may be a bit too hasty. That could be a reason pinning the single currency lower.

EUR/USD is back down now to test its 100-day moving average @ 1.1425:

A push back below that will be a bit of a blow to buyers and the focus will then turn to the Fib retracement levels as well as the 100-hour moving average, seen now @ 1.1355.

Elsewhere today, the aussie and loonie are faring well with USD/CAD down 0.3% to 1.2730 but off earlier lows of 1.2710. AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.7100 with some hints of pushing and pulling since last week.

Overall risk sentiment remains fairly more pensive on the day with European equities holding a slight advance while US futures are mixed and flattish for the most part. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are a touch lower so that is still keeping things a little more guarded after having seen yields surge towards the end of last week.