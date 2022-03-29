EUR/USD has pushed up from 1.0990 to 1.1015 currently and nearing a test of its 200-hour moving average @ 1.1018. There are large expiries for the pair at 1.1000 in the next few days that could be a factor for price action to be more sticky, as outlined earlier here.

Meanwhile, the dollar is also seen losing some light ground against the pound, aussie and loonie as well. GBP/USD is moving back up just above 1.3100 while AUD/USD is up slightly to just above 0.7500 again as well.

But USD/JPY remains the key pair to watch in my view and that is little changed since the latter stages of Asia trading. The pair is holding around 123.50-70 levels after the earlier drop to 123.10. Buyers are well in near-term control as price action is keeping above its key hourly moving averages:

The brief meeting with 125.00 has prompted some profit-taking upon hitting the psychological level yesterday.