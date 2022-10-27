Broader market sentiment is more mixed with European stocks holding lower while US futures are just a touch higher so far on the day. Meanwhile, bond yields are nudging a little higher with 10-year yields seen up 4 bps to 4.054% at the moment. The latter is perhaps providing some light comfort for the dollar as navigate through the start of the session.

EUR/USD is down just a fair bit at around 1.0060, after running into key resistance as noted here. The ECB is the main focus in trading today and European morning trade will very much be a placeholder until we get to that.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is also down 0.3% to 1.1590 levels though not really suggestive of anything after the pair broke above 1.1500 yesterday to fresh six-week highs. The 100-day moving average at 1.1739 remains a distance away, so there is some room to roam for the pair between 1.1500 and that in general.

Elsewhere, commodity currencies are also slightly lower against the dollar with USD/CAD up 0.2% to 1.3575. The pair was initially sent higher after the BOC meeting decision to hike by 50 bps (instead of 75 bps as expected) to 1.3650 before being pulled back to 1.3540-60 levels and we're just holding thereabouts for now.

AUD/USD is seen down 0.3% to 0.6470 as buyers are running into short-term resistance around 0.6500 for now:

The only notable gainer in the major currencies space is the Japanese yen, with USD/JPY marked down by 0.5% to 145.65 but well off earlier lows of 145.10 in the past few hours as looked at earlier here.