The dollar is seen advancing solidly across the board with USD/JPY being the only exception. I shared my thoughts on the pair earlier here.

For now, the euro is being dragged back down to 1.0805 as sellers are attempting to seize back near-term control:

The upside push yesterday failed to really convince as price was met by resistance around 1.0934-37 before falling back. That doesn't bode well for the euro considering that it is riding on hawkish ECB talk - which may not materialise at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is down 100 pips to 1.2925 as sellers look to solidify a break below 1.3000. As outlined here, the 1.2830 level is the next key support to watch on the way down.

The pound's drag is not helped by poor UK retail sales data earlier but also as risk sentiment continues to remain more sluggish. The quid has been tied quite closely to the risk mood these days and today is no exception.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down 0.8% to 0.7310 while NZD/USD is down 0.9% to 0.6680 currently.