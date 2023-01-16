The market is starting to come to life in European trading with the dollar on the move now. There is a broad bid for the greenback and that is resulting in the dollar jumping to the highs for the day.

I don't see any headlines to cause the turn as this looks to be early morning flows in Europe playing out. USD/JPY in particular has moved up quickly from 128.00 to 128.70 and well off the Asia low of 127.21 earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, EUR/USD has also dropped by 0.2% to 1.0810 and AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6950 levels with buyers failing to hold on to the push above 0.7000 earlier today.

The dollar's jump comes as the early gains in European stocks get trimmed with S&P 500 futures falling by 12 points now, or 0.3%, on the day.