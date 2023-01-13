As US futures dip, that is helping the dollar find a bit of a lift in European trading as we see some light hints of risk aversion come into play.

USD/JPY has risen from a session low of 128.10 earlier to 128.75 currently as the greenback starts to show more poise across the board. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is down 0.3% to a low of 1.0810 currently. That said, both pairs are still in a good spot following yesterday's action as noted earlier here.

Elsewhere, GBP/USD has fallen from 1.2240 earlier in the day to 1.2175 now with the antipodeans also weaker amid the softer risk mood. AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6945 and NZD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6360. The former came close to testing the 0.7000 mark before pulling back currently.