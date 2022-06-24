We're seeing a bit of a push again in European morning trade, with EUR/USD now climbing up to 1.0550 from around 1.0525 earlier. This also comes as European bond yields have turned higher, with 10-year German bund yields now up 2 bps on the day to 1.44%. The low at the start of the session was around 1.35%.

Equities are also keeping more modest gains and that is pinning the dollar lower alongside the yen. GBP/USD is up 0.3% to test 1.2300 again with USD/JPY now creeping back above 135.00:

Elsewhere, USD/CAD has also eased from 1.2975 to 1.2960 and AUD/USD is up 0.4% from 0.6895 to 0.6920 on the day. All in all, the changes are light and not very much technically significant but they are at least comforting for risk sentiment as a whole.

Looking at things, USD/JPY remains the big one to watch ahead of the weekend as to whether buyers have the appetite to keep above the 135.00 mark after the breakout attempt earlier in the week.