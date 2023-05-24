S&P 500 futures are now down 16 points, or 0.4%, with major European indices posting losses of around 1.5% to 1.8% at the moment. The sour mood is keeping the dollar underpinned, with the currency stretching gains now on the session.

EUR/USD is down 0.2% to session lows at 1.0750, with large option expiries now in play. Meanwhile, GBP/USD has erased its earlier jump post-CPI and the rejection at the 200-hour moving average has seen the pair fall further to 1.2370 currently:

GBP/USD hourly chart

That's the lowest levels in a month for the pair with the 10 April low at 1.2344 a focus point from a technical perspective, before a potential drop towards the 100-day moving average at 1.2280.

Elsewhere, the dollar is also maintaining a decent advance against the commodity currencies with USD/CAD up 0.4% to near 1.3560 and AUD/USD down 0.7% to 0.6565 - testing the lows highlighted here.

NZD/USD is the biggest loser though as the pair is down nearly 2%, building on losses after the RBNZ earlier. The pair is now down to 0.6120 and looks poised for a test of key support at 0.6100-11 next.