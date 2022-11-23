The dollar is basically flat across the board, with the only exception being the kiwi after the RBNZ delivered a hawkish rate hike earlier in the day. The overall market mood is also rather tentative with US futures and Treasury yields also flattish, as it seems like we are waiting on key risk events in the US later before any firm moves.

FX

EUR/USD is trading back around its key near-term levels as outlined here earlier. Meanwhile, the lack of change in other dollar pairs is not really offering much for traders to work with as the greenback continues to be stuck at a checkpoint.

The Fed minutes is arguably the big one to watch today, so we might have to wait until then for markets to really have some appetite.