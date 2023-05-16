The dollar was seen higher against the pound and aussie earlier, owing to an unsettling UK jobs report and a more cautious risk mood respectively. But that advance has been trimmed, with GBP/USD now back up to 1.2510 and AUD/USD paring its earlier drop from 0.6665 to 0.6690 on the day now.

This comes as the mood in equities is picking up with European stocks now trading positive after a slow start. US futures have also pared losses to keep more flattish at the moment.

Going back to major currencies, EUR/USD is trading to the highs for the day at 1.0895 - up 0.2% while USD/CHF is down 0.3% to 0.8930 on the day currently.

It is still looking like a case of markets having mixed emotions as we await the US retail sales data later.