FULL STORY

The dollar began the week under pressure on Monday, with traders betting it might have peaked along with U.S. interest rates while keeping a wary eye on looming inflation and loans data.

Later Monday, the Fed's loan officer survey might show whether and how hard banks are tightening up on credit after three U.S. lenders failed over recent weeks - which could weigh on the dollar if it puts downward pressure on interest rates.

Traders will also be watching headlines from Capitol Hill as lawmakers attempt to negotiate an impasse over the looming U.S. debt ceiling, with the Treasury Secretary warning the government might be unable to pay debts by June 1.