Let's get this out of the way first, although no Speaker has ever held the role without being a sitting member of Congress, its not a requirement. An outsider can be drafted in.

Trump is getting some support from some Republican members, Marjorie Taylor Green among them, following the removal of Kevin McCarthy late on Tuesday:

Another thing I should get of the way is that Trump has said before that he would not consider becoming Speaker.

The vote for the position is not until Wednesday next week, the 11th. Is anyone prepared to rule anything out given the unprecedented event we just witnessed?