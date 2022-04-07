Both the S&P index and Dow industrial average are now trading positive. The NASDAQ index has erased most of its declines as well and trades near highs for the day.

For the S&P index it is trading right near its 200 day moving average at 4491.73. Yesterday the price of the index closed below that moving average for the first time since March 23. If the price can get back above, that would tilt the bias to the upside.

S&P
S&P retests the 200 day MA

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

At session lows,

  • Dow industrial average was down -305.56 points or -0.89%
  • S&P index was down -30.65 points or -0.68%
  • NASDAQ index was down -199.59 points or -1.44%

The major indices have been down for two consecutive days. During that time the S&P fell -2.2% while the NASDAQ index fell -4.4% from the closing levels on Monday.