Both the Dow and the S&P index have turn positive on the day, with the Dow industrial average leading the charge to the upside. The  NASDAQ  index is still negative but off its low levels:

  • Dow industrial average up 202 points or 0.63% at 32399.32
  • S&P index up 7.71 points or 0.19% at 4032.06
  • NASDAQ index down 57 points or -0.48% at 11748.26
  • Russell 2000 is up 4.57 points or 0.26% at 1797.24

The Dow stocks that are leading the way include:

  • Chevron, +3.78%
  • Merck, +2.04%
  • Caterpillar, +1.8%
  • Verizon, +1.79%
  • Walgreens, +1.73%
  • Unitedhealth, +1.64%

Laggards in the Dow 30 today include:

  • American Express -1.0%
  • Walt Disney -1.0%
  • Salesforce -0.89%
  • Boeing -0.66%
  • McDonald's -0.39%
  • Intel -0.37%

In other markets,,,,

  • spot gold is trading higher on the day now at $1814.82. That's up $4.10 or 0.23%
  • spot silver is trading up $0.43 or 1.96% at $21.48
  • WTI crude oil futures are continuing their push to the upside. They currently trade up $3.10 at $113.50
  • Bitcoin is trading at $29,719.52. That's down $576 on the day

In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest of the majors while the CHF remains the weakest. The USD weaker with gains vs the JPY and CHF, and declines vs the CAD, AUD, NZD , GBP and EUR. The USDCAD is making new session lows on the day as higher oil prices give the loonie a bit of a bid. The AUDUSD is testing it's highs for the day as is the NZDUSD.

forex
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

In the US debt market yields are lower:

  • 2 year 2.578%, -1.9 bps
  • 5 year 2.836%, -5.1 bps
  • 10 year 2.885%, -4.7 bps
  • 30 year 3.086%, -0.6 bps