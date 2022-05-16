Both the Dow and the S&P index have turn positive on the day, with the Dow industrial average leading the charge to the upside. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is still negative but off its low levels:

Dow industrial average up 202 points or 0.63% at 32399.32

S&P index up 7.71 points or 0.19% at 4032.06

NASDAQ index down 57 points or -0.48% at 11748.26

Russell 2000 is up 4.57 points or 0.26% at 1797.24

The Dow stocks that are leading the way include:

Chevron, +3.78%

Merck, +2.04%

Caterpillar, +1.8%

Verizon, +1.79%

Walgreens, +1.73%

Unitedhealth, +1.64%

Laggards in the Dow 30 today include:

American Express -1.0%

Walt Disney -1.0%

Salesforce -0.89%

Boeing -0.66%

McDonald's -0.39%

Intel -0.37%

In other markets,,,,

spot gold is trading higher on the day now at $1814.82. That's up $4.10 or 0.23%

spot silver is trading up $0.43 or 1.96% at $21.48

WTI crude oil futures are continuing their push to the upside. They currently trade up $3.10 at $113.50

Bitcoin is trading at $29,719.52. That's down $576 on the day

In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest of the majors while the CHF remains the weakest. The USD weaker with gains vs the JPY and CHF, and declines vs the CAD, AUD, NZD , GBP and EUR. The USDCAD is making new session lows on the day as higher oil prices give the loonie a bit of a bid. The AUDUSD is testing it's highs for the day as is the NZDUSD.

The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

In the US debt market yields are lower:

2 year 2.578%, -1.9 bps

5 year 2.836%, -5.1 bps

10 year 2.885%, -4.7 bps

30 year 3.086%, -0.6 bps