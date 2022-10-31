The major US indices are closing lower as sharp gains on Friday could not be sustained. The Dow industrial average snapped a 6 days winning streak. The NASDAQ and the S&P index fell for the 1st time in 3 days. The Dow had it's best month since January 1976 when the index rose by 14.4%. The gain this month was 13.95%.

Looking at the final numbers:

  • Dow industrial average fell -128.87 points or -0.39% at 32732.96
  • S&P index fell -29.02 points or -0.74% at 3872.03
  • NASDAQ index fell -114.30 points or -1.03% at 10988.16
  • Russell 2000 fell -0.578 points or 0.00% at 1846.86

For the trading month:

  • Dow rose by 13.95%
  • S&P rose by 7.99%
  • Nasdaq rose by 3.90%
  • Russell 2000 rose by 3.90%

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainer this month was Caterpillar which rose by 32.16%. Chevron rose 25.93% and Honeywell rose by 22.19%.

There were 2 decliners for the month. Verizon was the worst performer with a -1.63% decline. Microsoft fell by -0.33%.

The performance of the Dow 30 in October