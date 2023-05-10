The major US indices are closing mixed again with the Dow industrial average moving lower for the 7th time in 8 trading days in the month of May. The S&P and NASDAQ index closed higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a gain of over 1%.

Although the Dow is down once again, it still is well above its May low at 32935.44, thanks to a gain of 546 points from Friday's unemployment day surge.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average -30.83 points or -0.09% at 33531.01
  • S&P index +18.39 points or 0.45% at 4137.59
  • NASDAQ index up 126.88 points or 1.04% at 12306.43
  • Russell 2000 rose 9.83 points or 0.56% at 1759.51

Looking at the Dow, the biggest loser was American Express with a decline of -3.06%. Disney fell -1.02% ahead of their earnings after the close.

Dow
Dow losers on the day

The biggest gainer in the Dow was:

  • Salesforce rose 1.8%
  • Microsoft gained 1.73%
  • Apple rose 1.04%
  • IBM rose 0.71%

Disney earnings are out and they are mostly lower.

  • EPS $0.93 per share as expected.
  • Revenues came in and $21.82 billion versus expectations of $21.79 billion expected
  • Subscribers 157.8 million versus 163.17 million estimate.
  • Average revenue per user $4.44 versus $4.52 estimate

Shares of Disney are trading down -2.12% at $98.95. Shares closed at $101.14.