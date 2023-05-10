The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing mixed again with the Dow industrial average moving lower for the 7th time in 8 trading days in the month of May. The S&P and NASDAQ index closed higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a gain of over 1%.

Although the Dow is down once again, it still is well above its May low at 32935.44, thanks to a gain of 546 points from Friday's unemployment day surge.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average -30.83 points or -0.09% at 33531.01

S&P index +18.39 points or 0.45% at 4137.59

NASDAQ index up 126.88 points or 1.04% at 12306.43

Russell 2000 rose 9.83 points or 0.56% at 1759.51

Looking at the Dow, the biggest loser was American Express with a decline of -3.06%. Disney fell -1.02% ahead of their earnings after the close.

Dow losers on the day

The biggest gainer in the Dow was:

Salesforce rose 1.8%

Microsoft gained 1.73%

Apple rose 1.04%

IBM rose 0.71%

Disney earnings are out and they are mostly lower.

EPS $0.93 per share as expected.

Revenues came in and $21.82 billion versus expectations of $21.79 billion expected

Subscribers 157.8 million versus 163.17 million estimate.

Average revenue per user $4.44 versus $4.52 estimate

Shares of Disney are trading down -2.12% at $98.95. Shares closed at $101.14.