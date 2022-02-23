The Russian-backed separatist leader says that he favours dialogue with Ukraine but doesn't see that as a resolution through that means. With regards to the headline remark, he says that there are no Russian troops in Donbass but their presence is possible if the situation requires it. Rightttttt.

We're starting to get into the nitty-gritty here but it seems rather clear where we are headed. It will come down to if Ukraine really wants to respond and if they don't, we'll see how far Putin will push this all at the end of the day.