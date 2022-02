The news will just add to the uneasiness surrounding Russia-Ukraine tensions on the day and we're seeing stocks fall further. US futures are now negative with European indices adding to losses after the turn earlier. The DAX is down 0.5% while the CAC 40 is down 0.9%.

Risk trades in general are seeing the early enthusiasm sapped with AUD/USD also now down to 0.7190 from around 0.7215 earlier. Meanwhile, the yen is starting to come back into favour with USD/JPY down 0.2% to 114.80.