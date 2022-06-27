I posted last week on signs of improvement in China:

This had a look at a much wider range of indicators (check out this post for the pic at the bottom of 18 separate indicators and what they re showing):

Scanning across Bloomberg (gated) is this:

China’s economy showed some improvement in June as Covid restrictions were gradually eased, although the recovery remains muted.

That’s the outlook based on Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge returned to the neutral level after deteriorating for two straight months.

This Bloomberg piece is worth a look if you can access it. Its not all great news: "property market continues to drag on the economy"