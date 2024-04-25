Microsoft: Shares of Microsoft are trading down $-9.96 or -2.43% at $398.96

Earnings per Share: Analysts expect $2.82 per share.

Revenue: Expected to be $60.80 billion, which would represent a 15.0% year-over-year growth. This is slightly above the 14.5% growth forecast provided by management in January.

Other key insights include:

PC Shipments: A 0.9% increase in PC shipments this quarter, influencing the sales of Windows licenses to PC makers.

Azure Cloud Services: Growth is expected to slow down to 28.8% from 30% in the previous quarter, with a consensus around 28.6%.

New Developments: Microsoft introduced Surface PCs with a special key for accessing the Copilot chatbot and started selling access to Copilot for small businesses through Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Both the shares of Microsoft and the S&P index are up about 6% on the year.

Alphabet: Shares of Alphabet are currently trading down $3.04 -1.90% at $156.11

Revenue (excluding traffic acquisition costs): Expected to be $66.07 billion, up from $58.07 billion in Q1 2023.

Adjusted EPS: Expected to be $1.51, up from $1.17 in Q1 2023.

Cloud Revenue: Expected to be $9.37 billion, up from $7.45 billion in Q1 2023.

Ad Revenue: Expected to be $60.18 billion, up from $54.55 billion in Q1 2023.

Intel: Shares of Intel I trading up $0.73 or 2.13% at $35.23