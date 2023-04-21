Next week is arguably the biggest one for the earnings for the quarter. There are a number of big cap companies on the calendar, with the potential to surprise and send stock prices higher or lower Moreover with the economy sitting on the fence (soft landing? hard landing? no landing?), forecast for forward earnings will also be dissected by market traders.
Below is a list of the major announcements by day:
Monday, April 24
- Whirlpool
- Coca-Cola
- First Republic Bank
Tuesday, April 25
- Microsoft
- Alphabet
- 3M
- GM
- UPS
- McDonald's
Wednesday, April 26
- Meta
- Boeing
- Hilton
- Mattel
- eBay
- Norfork Southern
Thursday, April 27
- Amazon
- Intel
- Caterpillar
- Merck
- Southwest Airlines
Friday, April 28
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobil
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Sony