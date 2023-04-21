Next week is arguably the biggest one for the earnings for the quarter. There are a number of big cap companies on the calendar, with the potential to surprise and send stock prices higher or lower Moreover with the economy sitting on the fence (soft landing? hard landing? no landing?), forecast for forward earnings will also be dissected by market traders.

Below is a list of the major announcements by day:

Monday, April 24

Whirlpool

Coca-Cola

First Republic Bank

Tuesday, April 25

Microsoft

Alphabet

3M

GM

UPS

McDonald's

Wednesday, April 26

Meta

Boeing

Hilton

Mattel

eBay

Norfork Southern

Thursday, April 27

Amazon

Intel

Caterpillar

Merck

Southwest Airlines

Friday, April 28