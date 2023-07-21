The Dow Industrial Average is trying to close higher for the 10th consecutive day today. The S&P index is in positive territory after falling yesterday. The NASDAQ index is trading back higher by 34 points after giving up a gain of 115.71 points earlier in the day and trading down as much as -29.09 points.

Looking ahead to next week, in addition to the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday, the ECB will announce its rate decision on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday. The Fed and the ECB are expected to increase by 0.25 basis points, while the BOJ is expected to remain unchanged once again.

Flash PMI data will be released on Monday in Europe and the US. Australian CPI will be released on Wednesday (Tuesday night in the US). The advanced US GDP for the Q2 will be released on Thursday. PCE inflation data will be released in the US on Friday.



There will also be a number of key earnings releases from some of the large-cap stocks including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Apple will release its earnings the following week (on August 3).

Below is the schedule of the major releases next week

Monday, July 24

Domino's pizza

Whirlpool

Tuesday, July 25

Alphabet

Microsoft

3M

General Electric

General Motors

Visa

Dow

Wednesday, July 26

Meta-platforms

Boeing

Chipotle

Coca-Cola

Qualcomm

ServiceNow

General Dynamics

Thursday, July 27

Amazon

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Intel

McDonald's

Honeywell

Northrop Grumman

MasterCard

Ford Motor Company

Friday, July 28

Procter & Gamble

Chevron

Exxon Mobile

Colgate-Palmolive

As far as the Big 4 releasing next week - Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon - earnings and revenue forecasts show:

Microsoft:

Expected Q4 EPS: $2.55 up 14.3% YoY from $2.23.

Expected Q4 Revenue: $55.48 billion up 7% YoY.

Previous quarter performance: surpassed both EPS and revenue expectations.

Comments: Best quarter anticipated in Microsoft's 48-year history, with strength attributed to the cloud business and AI initiatives.

Alphabet:

Expected Q2 EPS: $1.34 up 10.7% YoY from $1.21.

Expected Q2 Revenue: $72.66 billion up 4% YoY.

Previous quarter performance: revenue and earnings topped estimates after four straight quarters of missing expectations.

Comments: Benefits from ongoing cost-cutting measures contributing to EPS growth.

Meta Platforms:

Expected Q2 EPS: $2.88 up 17.1% YoY from $2.46.

Expected Q2 Revenue: $31 billion (up 7.6% YoY).

Previous quarter performance: unexpected increase in revenue following three quarters of declines.

Comments: Digital advertising market showing signs of improvement.

Amazon:

Expected Q2 EPS: $0.34 improvement from a loss of $0.20 per share in Q2 2022.

Expected Q2 Revenue: $131.3 billion up 8.3% YoY.

Comments: Performance bolstered by cost-saving measures, cloud computing, and advertising businesses.

Apple will announce on August 3. The earning expectations shows:

