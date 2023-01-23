Earnings scheduled to be released this week

WIth the Fed meeting not until next week, and the economic calendar somewhat light this week, the earnings will be a focus.
The major indices are making a move to the upside ahead of the results with the S&P at 4023.28, above its 200 day MA at 3966.36. The Nasdaq index, at 11357 is above its 100 day MA down at 10995.69 and moving closer to its falling 200 day MA at 11552.70.
Below are some of the major releases on the calendar this week:
Tuesday, January 24
- Microsoft
- J&J
- Verizon
- Raytheon
- Lockheed Martin
- General Electric
- 3M
- Travelers
Wednesday, January 25
- Tesla
- AT&T
- IBM
- Boeing
- ServiceNow
- General Dynamics
- Hess
Thursday, January 26
- McDonald's
- Comcast
- Intel
- Intuitive Surgical
- Freeport McMoran
- Dow
- Southwest airlines
- US Steel
With the Fed decision on February 1, the earnings calendar will continue to be an influence before and after that meeting. Meta will report, after the close on Fed rate day, and Apple and Amazon will report on the day after the meeting (Feb 2).
Below is the list of major earnings for the week starting January 30.
Tuesday, January 31
- Alphabet
- Exxon Mobil
- Pfizer
- Caterpillar
- AMD
- Stryker
- General Motors
Wednesday, February 1
- Meta-Platforms
- Alibaba
- PayPal holdings
- Boston Scientific
Thursday, February 2
- Apple
- Amazon
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Merck and Company
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- ConocoPhillips
- Honeywell
- Amgen
- Qualcomm
- Starbucks
- Ford Motor
- Motorola