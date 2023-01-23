Earnings scheduled to be released this week

WIth the Fed meeting not until next week, and the economic calendar somewhat light this week, the earnings will be a focus.

The major indices are making a move to the upside ahead of the results with the S&P at 4023.28, above its 200 day MA at 3966.36. The Nasdaq index, at 11357 is above its 100 day MA down at 10995.69 and moving closer to its falling 200 day MA at 11552.70.

Below are some of the major releases on the calendar this week: