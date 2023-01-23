Preview Mode

Home
> Earnings scheduled to be released this week
News
Stocks

Earnings scheduled to be released this week

  • ...and ahead
Greg Michalowski
Greg Michalowski
Monday, 23/01/2023 | 17:52 GMT-0
23/01/2023 | 17:52 GMT-0

WIth the Fed meeting not until next week, and the economic calendar somewhat light this week, the earnings will be a focus.

The major indices are making a move to the upside ahead of the results with the S&P at 4023.28, above its 200 day MA at 3966.36. The Nasdaq index, at 11357 is above its 100 day MA down at 10995.69 and moving closer to its falling 200 day MA at 11552.70.

Below are some of the major releases on the calendar this week:

Tuesday, January 24

  • Microsoft
  • J&J
  • Verizon
  • Raytheon
  • Lockheed Martin
  • General Electric
  • 3M
  • Travelers

Wednesday, January 25

  • Tesla
  • AT&T
  • IBM
  • Boeing
  • ServiceNow
  • General Dynamics
  • Hess

Thursday, January 26

  • McDonald's
  • Comcast
  • Intel
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Freeport McMoran
  • Dow
  • Southwest airlines
  • US Steel

With the Fed decision on February 1, the earnings calendar will continue to be an influence before and after that meeting. Meta will report, after the close on Fed rate day, and Apple and Amazon will report on the day after the meeting (Feb 2).

Below is the list of major earnings for the week starting January 30.

Tuesday, January 31

  • Alphabet
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Pfizer
  • Caterpillar
  • AMD
  • Stryker
  • General Motors

Wednesday, February 1

  • Meta-Platforms
  • Alibaba
  • PayPal holdings
  • Boston Scientific

Thursday, February 2

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Visa
  • MasterCard
  • Merck and Company
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • ConocoPhillips
  • Honeywell
  • Amgen
  • Qualcomm
  • Starbucks
  • Ford Motor
  • Motorola

Tags

Most Popular

GMT 00:00:00
LON 00:00:00
NY 00:00:00
TKYO 00:00:00
SYD 00:00:00

Top Forex Brokers

Must Read

Follow Us

  • Twitter ForexLive
  • Telegram ForexLive
  • YouTube ForexLive
  • Facebook ForexLive
  • LinkedIn ForexLive
  • RSS ForexLive

Read our Terms, Cookies and Privacy Notice

Manage cookies

High risk warning: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.

Advisory warning: FOREXLIVE™ is not an investment advisor, FOREXLIVE™ provides references and links to selected blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational service to its clients and prospects and does not endorse the opinions or recommendations of the blogs or other sources of information. Clients and prospects are advised to carefully consider the opinions and analysis offered in the blogs or other information sources in the context of the client or prospect's individual analysis and decision making. None of the blogs or other sources of information is to be considered as constituting a track record. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and FOREXLIVE™ specifically advises clients and prospects to carefully review all claims and representations made by advisors, bloggers, money managers and system vendors before investing any funds or opening an account with any Forex dealer. Any news, opinions, research, data, or other information contained within this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice. FOREXLIVE™ expressly disclaims any liability for any lost principal or profits without limitation which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. As with all such advisory services, past results are never a guarantee of future results.

Disclaimer: FOREXLIVE™ may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.

Finance Magnates CY Limited

!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}