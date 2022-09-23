Operator data is reporting that exit flows at the metering point on the German border fell to zero from 0400 to 0500 GMT, as compared to 871,372 kWh/h an hour earlier. After the whole Nord Stream pipeline fiasco, the Yamal-Europe pipeline looks to be in the crosshairs for the next shutdown by Russia. There have already been periodical stop in flows over the past week and this is but another episode.

In any case, Europe would most likely have to assume that flows here will eventually be cut down to zero for next year - as is looking to be the case for the Nord Stream pipeline.