As has been the case for some time, Reuters note that Eastbound flows were at 5.9 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday, broadly in line with volumes seen over the weekend, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

Flows are expected to remain around this level until the early hours of Tuesday.

~ Contrary to the hyperbole coming out of the U.S. about a Russian invasion of Ukraine as early as this weekend, very little has changed. In fact, we have seen Ukraine become quite outspoken over the fact that very little has changed for quite some time.