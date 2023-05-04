US regional bank index is also keeping investors on alert and adding to a bearish tone toward stocks and growth.
The final numbers for the day are showing:
German DAX -80.80 points or -0.51%
Frances CAC -63.06 points or -0.85%
UK's FTSE 100 -85.73 points or -1.10%
Spain's Ibex -33.10 points or -0.36%
Italy's FTSE MIB -165.02 points or -0.61%
Looking at France's CAC, the price has moved below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages this week, after reaching a new all time high on April 24 at 7581.28. The price has moved down by -3.49% from that high. The next target comes in at 7281.37. That is the 38.2% of the move up from the March 20 low.