The dollar is continuing to keep slightly on the weaker side after yesterday's retreat, with the drag in Treasury yields amid the 'peak inflation' narrative weighing on the greenback.

EUR/USD is trading back up to 1.0900 but the ECB will be in focus today, so that is a risk factor for the euro even if the central bank isn't expected to pull out many surprises - if at all.

USD/JPY is also dragged back down below 126.00, though buyers are holding on to the push above the 125.00 level for now.

As yields retreated, equities snapped a short losing streak with US futures also pointing a little higher on the day. US retail sales will be a key risk event to watch later on but not before we get the ECB.

0630 GMT - Switzerland March producer and import prices

1145 GMT - ECB announces its April monetary policy decision

1230 GMT - ECB president Lagarde press conference

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.