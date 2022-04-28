New Zealand consumer confidence and a few bits and pieces from Australia. None of these is likely to shove round the FX upon release.

As an early heads up - China PMIs for April will be released over the weekend. I'll have more to come on this separately, but click on the link to our ForexLive econ calendar (below) and scroll down and you can see what is the median consensus expected etc.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.