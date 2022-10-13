Economic calendar in Asia 14 October 2022

Well, if you lot are quite finished slamming markets this way and that, here is what is ahead for Asia today.

The official inflation data from China will show the rate is well within target. Funny that. Due at 0130 GMT.

The big swings across multiple markets seen after the US CPI data are very unlikely to be repeated after this data.

Listed on the calendar is Chinese trade data also, at 0200 GMT. This time is only an approximation, the trade date release time is moveable and uncertain, sometime after 0200, perhaps closer to 0300 is a reasonable expectation.

