Economic calendar in Asia 15 August 2023

The Australian data at 0130 GMT (Q2 wages) will be eyed by the Reserve Bank of Australia as an inflation clue, an acceleration in wages has a tendency to pull prices higher (other factors being equal). At the same time are the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Augiust meeting, where the cash rate was left unchanged.

Chinese data is the focus, some improvement is expected. Whether those expectations are hit or not traders continue to look for stimulus from China. Hoping fort stimulus at least! I'll have a preview of the China data to come separately.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.