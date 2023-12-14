Economic calendar in Asia 15 December 2023

The data from China is expected to show some improvement on the month. Its been very mixed from the country with piecemeal stimulus acting as some support for the economy while renewed outbreaks of serious respiratory illness are acting as a brake on travel and spending as consumers exercise caution. Stimulus does appear to be winning out, check out the big jump in retail sales expected. Be good if we hit it!

