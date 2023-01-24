Like just about everywhere else New Zealand and Australia are in the midst of cost of living increases and central bank rate hiking cycles.

Today we get the latest inflation updates from both.

Expected for the Australian data:

Headline



expected 1.6% q/q, prior 1.8%



For the y/y,



expected 7.5%, prior 7.3%



Core inflation: Trimmed mean



expected 1.5% q/q, prior 1.8%



expected 6.5% y/y, prior 6.1%



Core inflation: Weighted median



expected 1.4% q/q, prior 1.4%



expected 5.5% y/y, prior was 5.0%

I wrote these out as the calendar seems to have a typo in the expected, use mine instead:

