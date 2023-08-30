Economic calendar in Asia 31 August 2023

PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are the data focus today. China's official Manufacturing PMI is expected to have contracted for the fifth month in a row. The Non-Manufacturing PMI is expected to have slipped a little from July.
Its not all bad news from China's economy though, there are green shoots:
- Oil - China weekly flights are 13% above pre-COVID levels
- In H1 of 2023 Chinese auto exports were up 75.7% y/y
