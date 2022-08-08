Retail sales data from New Zealand (2245 GMT) and business conditions & confidence from Australia are on the calendar for Tuesday, 9 August 2022. Neither of which is likely to move around the forex too much upon release.

The RBNZ meet next on August 17 and the RBA on September 6. Both Banks will be raising their cash rates again. I'll have more to come on this separately.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.