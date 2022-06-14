NZ data at 2100 and 2145 GMT.

Japanese data at 2350 GMT. Shows private sector machinery orders (excluding ship and power equipment) and is used as an indicator of business capex 6 to 9 months out.

Australian monthly consumer confidence is due at 0030 GMT. The weekly data on consumer sentiment has been sickly soft indeed.

The main event is the Chinese 'activity' data for May. As you can see for the 'expected' for retail sales and industrial output, further falls are forecast.

Of course, the main, main event for Wednesday is the FOMC statement (1800 GMT) & Powell's presser (1830 GMT) during the US timezone:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.