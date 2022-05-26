Early indications for Japanese inflation for May will come from the Tokyo area inflation data. The 'ex food and energy' reading is the closest to US core inflation. Its recently turned positive in Japan and is still well below the BOJ 2% target.

Also up today,

New Zealand consumer confidence for May

Australian retail sales data and industrial profits from China, both for April.

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for April

prior +12.20% y/y

and for the YTD, prior +8.5%