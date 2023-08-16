Expectations are that Australia's labour market will remain tight. So far there is little sign that wages are triggering spiralling inflation though. The latest we've had from the RBA have been pauses at a 4.1% cash rate and messaging that if the hiking cycle is not over, its very close to. We'll take some info from the jobs data today but the most focus will be on quarterly inflation data not due until October 25.

