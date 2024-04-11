Chinese trade data is the focus for the data calendar this session. Exports have been improving, but the estimate for March is for a drop y/y. The Chinese economy has been showing signs of improvement, but the People's Bank of China is still very nervous about the weakening pressure on the yuan. Yesterday the Bank set USD/CNY at its biggest discrepancy to the model estimate on record (going back to 2018). Of course, the weakness is most pronounced against the USD, its been super strong pretty much across the board.

