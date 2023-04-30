Data from Australia and Japan feature today.

None of it is likely to be market moving to much extent. The inflation info from Australia is interesting though, a first look at Q2 CPI from the privately surveyed gauge.

The Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is produced by the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne. Its a well-respected early indication of inflationary trends in the Australian economy, closely monitored by policymakers. It predates the Australian Bureau of Statistics' monthly CPI measure by many, many years and has a strong track record.

Today we get April data. For March the TD / Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation gauge showed;

Headline:

0.3% m/m and 5.7% y/y

Trimmed mean:

0.4 m.m and 5.2% y/y

the monthly inflation data that comes from the Australian Bureau of Statistics doesn't include trimmed mean core inflation.

