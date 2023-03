ECB board member Isabel Schnabel is speaking in the US, in a panel discussion at 39th Annual National Association for Business Economics' (NABE) Economic Policy Conference, "Orienting Policy for a Polarized World", in Washington, D.C.

2045 GMT, which is 4.45pm US Eastern time

The European Central Bank is on track for further tightening. The Bank hiked by 50bp last week, undeterred by the fears swirling around bank failures.