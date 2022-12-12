Reserve Bank of Australia rate hikes have begun weighing on business sentiment. We'll get the November update today.

The focus for markets though is on the imminent CPI data from the US and then the FOMC.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.