While unlikely to move AUD too much the National Australia Bank business survey (business confidence and conditions are the twin 'headlines' from this report) is the focus on the data agenda for the session ahead. The RBA popped in a rate hike in May, which is likely to weigh on sentiment in this survey. Business conditions too look likely to have dribbled a little lower.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.