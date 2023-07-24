The data calendar is almost bare today. From South Korea we'll be getting Q2 GDp, preliminary

expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

expected 0.8%, prior 0.3%

due at 2300 GMT, 1900 US Eastern time

I see China is promising more stimulus:

Lets see if there is any 'flood-like' stimmy resulting. I doubt it but will have an eye on headlines anyway. And at 0115 GMT (2115 US Eastern time) is the regular PBOC CNY reference rate setting. The Bank has placed a lid on USD/CNY above 7.25. A part of more stimulus may be to let the yuan fall further though.