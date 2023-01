I gave a heads-up to this yesterday:

More detail at that link, but if you just want the agenda:

And, yeah, I wonder if any of it matters given traders in Asia will mainly be chugging beer waiting on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later:

FOMC due at 2pm US ET on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. This is 1900 GMT.

Powell's presser will follow a half hour later.