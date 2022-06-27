- Ecuador's energy ministry warned Sunday that oil production had reached a "critical" level and could be halted entirely within 48 hours if protests and roadblocks continue
- "Oil production is at a critical level," the ministry said in a statement.
- "If this situation continues, the country's oil production will be suspended in less than 48 hours as vandalism, the seizure of oil wells and road closures have prevented the transport of equipment and diesel needed to keep operations going."
- "Today the figures show a decrease of more than 50 percent" in production which, before the protests, was at roughly 520,000 barrels per day, it said.
